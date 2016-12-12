Letters from Santa can help children support the NSPCC

Letters from the North Pole will be winging their way to children in Worksop this Christmas thanks to Santa’s little helpers at the NSPCC.

The Letter From Santa campaign allows children to receive a letter from Father Christmas, including their name, details and even why they’ve been good.

To launch the 2016 campaign, a survey conducted for the charity revealed more than half of 2,000 children surveyed across the UK would ask Santa to keep other young people safe.

In the East Midlands, 42 per cent of the 144 children surveyed said that if they could ask Santa to do anything for the world this Christmas it would be to keep all children out of harm’s way, while 15 per cent would ask him to stop children being hurt in war.

Children also gave responses such as ‘get rid of all guns’ and ‘stop all wars’, showing their awareness of how young people are suffering both in the UK and elsewhere, is greater than ever as Christmas approaches.

The Letter From Santa campaign offers a letter for a suggested £5 donation, which would cover the cost of a call to Childline with change to spare.

Each letter is personalised, printed and posted directly to your child in a festive envelope.

You can choose the background design to your letter and fill in your child’s personal information such as age, best friend’s name or particular achievements throughout the year.

Childline is just one of the charity’s services that benefit from the funds raised from the Letter from Santa fund-raising campaign.

Claire Campbell, the NSPCC’s community fund-raising manager in Worksop, said “Without people’s support we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver our vital services which are so often a lifeline to many children and young people whose lives have been affected by abuse and cruelty.

“Sending a Letter from Santa to a child will help us to continue to provide vital services to vulnerable children, young people and their families over the holiday period and beyond.”

To find out more and order your letter from Santa visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/make-a-donation/letter-from-santa