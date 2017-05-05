LETTER: Worksop British Heart Foundation - Furniture shop is open and needs donations

I’m writing to urgently appeal to your readers to help support our Worksop furniture and electrical British Heart Foundation (BHF) store.

Did you know the BHF currently funds more than 1,000 research projects across the UK?

This is helping us to investigate every aspect of heart and circulatory disease – from causes and safer drugs to improving surgical techniques.

Our Worksop store is among more than 730 BHF shops and stores across the country that helps raise around £30million each year, which all helps to fund these pioneering heart research projects.

Recently we sadly had to close our BHF clothing shop in Worksop, but I would like to reassure your readers our furniture and electrical store at Bridge Place, Worksop, is still open and continuing to raise much needed funds in the fight for every heartbeat.

Our team at the store would love to receive donations of any unwanted good quality household items to help fill the shop floor and fund even more vital heart research. If any readers are planning a clear out in the future, we would really appreciate unwanted items such as furniture and working electrical items, clothing, shoes, books and CDs.

We even offer a free home collection service making donating completely hassle free.

To book a collection or get more information, please pop into the store at 2 Bridge Place or give us a call on 01909 521450.

Mark Shortland

Store manager