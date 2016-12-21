LETTER: We must shout out over children’s ward cuts, for Zac and other kids

A big heartfelt thank you to MP John Mann and the Worksop Guardian for supporting and highlighting the ‘Stand by Zac’ campaign, urging hospital bosses to ‘think of the little ones’ before cutbacks to children’s ward services at Bassetlaw Hospital.

I am Zac’s grandad, and I don’t do politics because it doesn’t interest me. But after reading last week’s Guardian may I just add that after reading what Mike Pinkerton, chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Trust has commented, the bottom line is that there are no admissions after 7pm to the children’s ward at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Not once has it been said by us that the children’s ward is closing and no matter how much waffling is said by others about facts, figures etc, the fact is that there are no admissions after 7pm to the children’s ward at Bassetlaw Hospital.

This will affect all families in the Bassetlaw area with children and I know that it has already put strains on some as they have already experienced.

I don’t want to say too much about our own experiences, but what I will say is that my family have been through a traumatic time during the last three years and ten months and Bassetlaw children’s ward has played a major part in caring for my grandson, along with Jessop’s and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The staff at Bassetlaw children’s ward are absolutely marvellous and even as I type this letter Zac is back on the ward due to a viral infection.

There is not a great deal that we can do regarding shortages of paediatricians, this is a national issue, but what we can all do is voice our concerns, not just for Zac’s sake but for other children in Bassetlaw also. You never know, if we shout loud enough things may just change. We can live in hope.

Jed Pollard

Worksop

Worksop mum’s fears as Bassetlaw Hospital reveals children’s ward cutbacks



Read MP John Mann’s thoughts on this issue and his support for Zac and other children by clicking here



