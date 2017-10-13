LETTER: Traffic Control - sort rest of town, not just Raymoth Lane

The new speed bumps on Raymoth Lane have been well thought out. Well done somebody.

There are so many other places in Worksop that need to be looked at for the benefit of motorists and pedestrians. For example filters could be added to the traffic lights on Retford Road and Blyth Road allowing the traffic to flow smoothly. The junction of Watson Road and Bridge Place seriously needs to be hatched.

The bumps on Priorswell Road outside the children’s play area are not enough. A proper pedestrian crossing should have been installed and if we must have parking meters there then a system of free parking such as permits should be organised for mothers taking their children to the play area.

Fred Foster

By email

