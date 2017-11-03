LETTER: Hospital Parking - no-one should pay, especially the staff

It’s a total disgrace to ask the disabled or anyone to pay to park.

It is my belief, due to hospitals having little cash, they make millions from car parking.

The worse thing of all is making the staff pay out of their wages, they are poorly paid as it is.

It’s an ongoing topic that won’t go away until someone takes responsibility and says enough is enough.

John Baguley

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE