LETTER: Cycle Race - ‘Idiots’ cause major traffic disruption

So, it is 20 miles (32kms) from Mansfield to Newark. These idiots go 165kms, cause major traffic disruption and drag people (spectators) from their normal duties and responsibilities. For what? A bike ride!

Surely they could do this on a velodrome or somewhere and save us all the hassle. Why doesn’t at least one of them do a bit of lateral thinking and just go direct? Don’t tell me - they’d be disqualified!

Organisers? Couldn’t organise a night out in a brewery.

J. D. Frankland

By email