LETTER: Carlton Road Complex - back plan for £15m regeneration project

I read your article “Carlton Road complex plans would spell ‘the end’ of Worksop town centre, say business chiefs”, published on July 6, and was surprised to read that the Worksop Business Forum is opposed to Opus North’s plans.

The proposals for Carlton Road include large scale retail units, one of which will be occupied by Lidl and another by B&M.

The B&M store will include a garden centre and is an additional investment in Worksop for the chain – the town centre store will remain open.

Neither of these new stores could operate within Worksop town centre - parking restrictions coupled with the size and specifications of available units or development land rule this possibility out.

This development will also help to recapture spend that currently goes to other towns and shopping centres, such as Meadowhall, and create up to 200 jobs for the people of Worksop.

An investment of £15million will be poured into regenerating the site, not only to create more shopping choice in the area but also improving footpath access around the site, landscaping and secure fencing to help resolve the problem of anti-social behaviour reported by the Worksop Guardian.

Further to this, a public consultation involving close to 3,000 residents in Worksop found that 67 per cent support the proposals – a ringing endorsement of the plans.

I hope, now that the benefits and support have been clearly laid out, all of Worksop’s business leaders can support Opus North’s proposals to improve and regenerate this prominent brownfield site.

Andrew Duncan

Managing Director,

Opus North