LETTER: Brexit - it’s not the cake walk the leavers thought

Brexit is becoming increasingly disturbing, as described by the letter contributor in a recent edition.

The genie is out of the bottle.

Brexiteers are becoming more agitated daily by the lack of progress and perceived inability of the negotiators to give the ‘leave’ voters any confidence in the likely outcome.

As one who voted ‘remain’ it is time we made our opinions known. Even though we lost the referendum vote, we accepted the result was democratic as the ‘leavers’ proclaimed.

We still have the right to put the case now the dust has settled. In my opinion the Brexiteers hijacked the referendum by their underhand methods. We did not use ‘lies’ on the side of buses.

We did not ‘lie’ about the free movement of people.

The majority of immigrants come from outside of Europe, that’s a fact.

People were voting against those leaders who had given them austerity, lack of housing, increasing levels of inequality, low wages, zero hour contracts, namely Cameron and Osborne.

The referendum was the only opportunity people had ever had to show the resentment at the deteriorating living standards and the blatant neglect being inflicted on our public services in particular the NHS.

I find it a bit rich for anyone to be asking for sympathy for public servants doing a difficult job they are very well paid to do.

It’s not turned out to be the cake walk we were told it would be, and we only have boys trying to do men’s jobs.

Should the proverbial hit the fan, the same people who will have to pick up the pieces will be those who picked up the pieces under austerity.

Noel Beresford

By email

