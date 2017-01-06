LETTER: Appeal to reunite ‘expensive’ lost Christmas present with owner

Did you lose Christmas present?

At about 4.30pm on Friday December 23 I found what is probably somebody’s Christmas present. I would like to trace the owner.

The location was the Sainsbury’s car park, at the end near the glass recycling bins, McDonald’s, the garage and next to a trolley park.

It was raining and the item was on the ground and quite wet and a bit dirty. There were no parked vehicles nearby.

The item appears to be quite expensive so I would like to locate the rightful owner.

If they read this they can contact me via the Worksop Guardian and if they can describe the item I will return it to them.

Coun Barry Bowles

Carlton-in-Lindrick