Launch of David Hawke’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal

David Hawke in Worksop are urging residents to buy one extra toy this Christmas as the estate agent launches its annual Toy Appeal.

Staff have been collecting gifts for disadvantaged children in Bassetlaw for 23 years and is 2017 is no exception.

Val Casey, sales manager and heading the toy appeal, said: “ I would love to say the number of disadvantaged children in the district is less than it was last year, but sadly it is more.

“If we could all just buy one extra present, it helps.”

All people ir businesses have to do is drop unwrapped gifts, suitable for children from birth to aged 16, into the David Hawke office based at 84 Bridge Street. The last day gifts will be accepted is Tuesday, December 19.