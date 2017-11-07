LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Breach

Christopher Stockdale, 34, of Jubilee Road, Retford. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied and pay costs of £60.

Filip Frosik, 28, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop. Failed to comply with the requirements of suspended sentence. Suspended sentence varied, now committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12. Also under curfew for three months and two weeks from 9pm to 6am and pay £150 costs.

Martin Heath, 37, of Worksop Road, Whitwell. Breached a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for eight weeks and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Assault

Tudor-Valentin Florea, 36, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop. Intentionally touched a woman under 16 and assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, 100 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made, pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Andrew Cooper, 39, of Furnival Street, Manton. Assaulted a PCSO in the execution of his duty. Community order made, fined £75, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Karen Hunt, 43, of Woodbeck, Retford. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Damage

Alex Johnson, 22, of Raines Avenue, Worksop. Damaged a vehicle. Fined £80, £345 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £55 costs.

Drugs

Mark Pitt, 41, of Central Avenue, Worksop. In possession of cannabis. Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Harassment

Simon Watkinson, 32, of Featherstone Avenue, Worksop. Harassed a woman in the form of unwanted text messages, phone calls, attending her address and throwing items at the house. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order made, pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alcohol

Leslie Nicholson, 54, of Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Other

Mocan Horatio, 42, of Martlet Way, Worksop. Deposited controlled waste on the street without an environmental permit. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge and £209 costs.

Rebecca Crabtree, 37, of Hawthorn Way, Carlton in Lindrick. Dishonestly claimed housing benefit. Community order made, pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Hewson, 44, of Richard Street, Retford. In possession of criminal property, namely £2,040. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.