LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Drugs

Declan Wilson, 22, of Potter Street, Worksop. Was in possession of class B drug, amphetamine. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Theft

Darren Bowles, 44, of Forrests Yard, Worksop. Entred as a trespasser with intent to steal, stole a mobile phone to the value of £150 and sent a offensive or indecent messaqe. Committed to prison for a total of six months, £115 victim surcharge and a restraining order made.

Damage

Daniel Springthorpe, 27, of Rutland Crescent, Harworth. Damaged a door and window. Community order made, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Shaun Barton-Hanson, 39, of Cambria Terrace, Worksop. Damaged supermarket trollies while on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Breach

Carla Parrish, 30, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Failed to comply with a criminal behaviour order, while on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 14 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Alcohol

Jack Marsden, 23, of Doncaster Road, Langold. Drove a car with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £230, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Motoring

Connor Sykes, 20, of Abbey Street, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Assault

Kieran Johnson, 25, of Thievesdale Close, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Fined £100 and £85 costs.

Other

Daniel McCallum, 27, of Carrion View, Gateford. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause people to believe violence would be used against them. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made, pay £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs.