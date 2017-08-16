LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

David Hancock, 28, of Queen Street, Worksop. Stole packets of meat to the value of £60 belonging to Asda. Community order made and £60 compensation.

Brett Riddell, 38, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes. Stole washing tablets and chocolate belonging to Farm Foods and entered a retail premises in Worksop town centre when prohibited by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for a total of 42 weeks and pay £20 compensation.

Stewart McCarthy, 55, of Fallow Close, Retford. Stole electricity to the value of £7,200 belonging to Greencore Sandwiches. Community order made, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,902.34, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Beacock, 24, of Beech Grove, Carlton in Lindrick. Entered as a trespasser and stole a jet washer and leaf blower drill set to the value of £150. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Breach

Kathleen Watson, 49, of Springfield Road, Retford. Failed to comply with requirements of suspended sentence. Eight weeks suspended jail sentence imposed.

Richard Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Worksop. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Suspended sentence varied, committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, be under a curfew between 8pm and 6am for 21 weeks and pay £60 costs.

Motoring

Matthew White, 36, of Harley Close, Worksop. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £70, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Aaron Smith, 28, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes. Failed to stop at the scene of an accident or leave your name and address. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

Jamie Doyle, 24, of Station Avenue, Ranskill. Driving while disqualified and without an insurance policy. Community order made, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Alcohol

Matthew Layden, 26, of Rotherham Baulk, Carlton in Lindrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol, while disqualified and without insurance. He also failed to stop at the scene of an accident and took a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Committed to prison for 15 weeks, pay £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years.

Assault

Jake Hawkins, 21, of Ringwood, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Other

Benjamin Booth, 26, of Alpine Court, Worksop. Resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £384, £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shauni Potts, 22, of Suffolk Road, Bircotes. Failed to provide details of land owner using land for disposal of waste. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge and £209 costs.

Darren Anderson, 38, of Lincoln View, Worksop. Failed to notify Bassetlaw District Council of a change in circumstances that could affect entitlement to Housing Benefit and Employment Support Allowance. Fined a total of £240, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Gilfoyle, 28, of Swaledale, Worksop. With intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order made, pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.

Luke Hawkins, 20, of Taunton Way, Retford. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that violence would be used against them. Community order made, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.