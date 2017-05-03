LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Breach

Megan Ayscough, 24, of Queens Street, Worksop. Was in possession of three razor blades which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Fraud

Carol Peacock, 57, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Withdrew money from victims account while in a position of a carer for the victim. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £2,270 compensation.

Assault

Michael Raynor, 27, of White Avenue, Langold. Assaulted two police constables in the execution of duty. Community order made, be under a curfew 8pm to 5am, a total of £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Eifion Watson, 22, of Stilwell Gardens, Worksop. Assaulted a taxi driver and entered a public house which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Worksop. Assaulted a woman. Pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Ryan Regan, 19, of Cheapside, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating. Community order made and pay £80 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Peter Lawrence, 26, of Claters Close, Retford. Drove while disqualified. Community order made, carry out 75 hours of unpaid work over 12 months, pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zsuza Whitaker, 33, of Farfield, Retford. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £60, £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Dellar, 55, of Canterbury Close, Worksop. Failed to provide a specimen of breath of analysis. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Damage

Amy Cheeseman, 25, of Foxglove Close, Worksop. Damaged a window and was in possession of a quantity of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made, pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Other

Darren Lyons, 38, of Smith Square, Harworth. Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, absusive or insulting words or disorderly behaviour. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.