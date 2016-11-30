Landlord’s plans to build Worksop hotel

A Worksop landlord is hoping to bring a boost in business and tourism to the town and create up to 30 new jobs by building a 39-bed hotel next to his pub.

Plans have been submitted to Bassetlaw Distirct Council to build the two-storey hotel, named “Marson’s Lodge”, next to the Lock Keeper pub on Sandy Lane.

The plans are still at “awaiting decision” stage with construction due to commence in the new year if approved.

Landlord Roger Smith said: “Working with my company Marson’s Breweries, I did my research and worked out there was a definite need for a hotel this side of town.

“The Lock Keeper is the ideal place to build a hotel, being so closely situated to the town centre and also the A57, M1 and A1.

“Guests would also benefit from breakfast being served in the pub as well as other food and drink throughout the day.

“We have already had interest in any future accommodation available from staff at Bassetlaw Hospital and Lindrick Golf Club.

“Hopefully, the build will bring more business and tourism to Worksop, and we also hope to create up to 30 full-tome and part-time jobs for the area.”