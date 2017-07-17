Kirkby teen in court for drugs after grandma called cops

A Kirkby teen who was arrested after his grandmother discovered he had cannabis and cocaine was holding the drugs for a friend, a court heard.

Police were called to an address on Pearl Avenue, where they seized small amounts of the drugs from Ricky Wallington, just after 8pm, on June 30.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said there was only one line of cocaine, and about £10 of cannabis, left, but Wallington tested negative for drugs at the police station.

Wallington, 19, of Pearl Avenue, admitted two counts of possession, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The bench heard he was last before the court in Lincolnshire, in June 2015, when he was found in breach of a six month conditional discharge for theft.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said Wallington’s mother had been a drug addict, and he left her home four years ago and had lived in supported accomodation for two years.

“He had been given the drugs by a friend and didn’t intend to take them,” she said.

She said Wallington, who works making windows and door frames, was applying to join the army in November and was anxious about his application after the court case.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.