Kirkby man spat at bouncer after vodka binge and drink throwing

A Kirkby man spat in a bouncer’s face after he was ejected from a Mansfield nightclub for throwing drinks, a court has heard.

Jack Wood, 24, of Harcourt Street, admitted common assault when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard Wood spat at the door man twice, but missed, outside the Clumber Street club, on November 4.

“The defendant returned and spat at him again,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting. “It landed on his face and made him feel horrible.”

Other door staff restrained Wood until police arrived.

“He told police he had consumed vodka and had been drinking all night, very heavily, by his own admission,” added Mr Hollett.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “He told the police officer that if he had behaved in that way he was very sorry.

“He was misidentified as the person who had been throwing drinks and felt somewhat aggrieved.”

The court heard Wood had two previous convictions for violence, dating from 2014 and 2015, and was on licence after serving a prison sentence.

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said he would not be recalled to prison, but his offender manager had “issued him with a final warning.”

Wood was given a 12 month community order and told to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the door man £100 compensation, as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.