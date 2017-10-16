Kirkby man ripped off his stepgrandad for £7K

A Kirkby man who stole his stepgrandfather’s bank card and withdrew more than £7,000 in cash was due to inherit £10,000 from his grandmother, a court heard.

Ryan Wood withdrew a total of £7,120, using the Lloyds bank card, between October 24, 2016, and April 3, 2017, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Wood’s victim had been married to his grandmother, but she had died “during the intervening period”, and Wood had committed a “gross breach of trust”, said Mr Carr.

His victim only used the card for “for shopping and meals and didn’t realise the money had been spent”, but “didn’t feel he could report the loss of the card”.

“After a family meeting the decision was made to go to the police,” said Mr Carr.

Wood, 21, of Lowmoor Road, admitted theft and fraud by false representation, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Wood was due to inherit £10,000 from his grandmother, and an agreement about compensation had already been reached.

“They said “effectively you have had your inheritance early,”” said Mr Lacey.

But Mr Carr said the will was being contested.

Sentencing was adjourned for reports until Tuesday, October 24.