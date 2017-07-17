Kirkby man must pay for repairs after drainpipe stunt

A Kirkby man who shinned up a drainpipe while visiting his sister faces a hefty bill after it came away from the wall and he tumbled to the ground, a court heard.

Stuart Burrows was spotted by residents of the block of flats on Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, on April 26, when the pipe broke away, causing £128 of damage.

And after arguing with his support worker in sheltered accommodation, on Midworth Street, Mansfield, on the morning of May 30, he punched a sheet of plywood covering an already broken window, and then tore a door from a wardrobe, causing £730 of damage.

Burrows, 28, of Pavillion Road, Kirkby, admitted two counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said Burrows has mental health issues and was currently in the care of a specialist at Millbrook Hospital.

For the first offence he was ordered to pay compensation to Ashfield District Council, and for the second, compensation to Nottingham Community Housing Association, as well as costs of £85.