Kirkby crack cocaine man faces prison sentence

A Kirkby man faced a prison sentence after he was found with two wraps of crack cocaine in his sock, a court heard.

Joel Marshall, 44, of Hodgkinson Road, admitted possessing the Class A drug, which was found by officers when they searched him at Mansfield Police Station, at 5.15am, on July 22.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard he was subject to a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, imposed at Nottingham Crown Court for fly-tipping, in January.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said the drugs, worth £20, were for his own personal use, and he no longer used drugs regularly.

On Monday, magistrates sent the case to Nottingham Crown Court, on October 9.