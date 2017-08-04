Kind-hearted Worksop teens who helped charity for homeless have community spirit ‘in spades’

Have your say

Kind-hearted Worksop teenagers have been praised for engaging in fundraising feats which have raised more than £600 in aid of the town’s homeless.

Team 6 Wave 2 of the National Citizens Service took part in a sponsored pyjama walk and supermarket bag packing activity, raising funds for Worksop-based charity HOPE Community Services.

The team managed to raise £526 plus £126 in sponsors, which will help HOPE to buy new sleeping bags and tents as well as non-perishable food items for the district’s homeless population.

National Citzens Service also donated a further £165 to HOPE towards its support services, such as its emergency accommodation hostel on Queen Street.

The team was congratulated by Alan Diggles, HOPE’S CEO.

He said: “It’s common nowadays to criticise young people and underestimate their community commitment.

“How often do we hear negative views about how the young people of today do not have the ‘Dunkirk spirit’ that was key to the nations success 70 years ago.

“Well, after what I have seen over the last few weeks, those involved with the National Citizens Service have got that spirit in spades.

“They have really thrown themselves into their group activity – deciding to help our clients, those who are sleeping rough on the streets of Worksop.

“The fact that they chose such a task, when they knew would be extremely difficult to achieve, says much about their characters.

“That they have succeeded so markedly is testament to their determination and sheer enthusiasm.

“I do hope that they are widely recognised for their achievement – we certainly understand how tough its been to do.

“Well done to the whole team.”

The National Citizen Service is a flagship initiative that aims to act as a gateway for young people, helping them develop the skills and attitudes they need to get more engaged with their communities.

HOPE was founded in 1996 and currently operates offices on Queen Street in Worksop.

The charity, which employs around 50 staff and volunteers, offers emergency accommodation for homeless people at its hostel on Queen Street, with add-on support to get service users back on their feet.

The charity receives limited funding and relies heavily on donations and volunteering.

Fore more information on how to help visit www.hopeservices.org.uk or call 01909 531294.

HOPE also have 24 hour emergency hotline: 01909 489990.