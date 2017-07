Enter the world of Porigami – poetry and origami – with Julia Bird at Worksop library this weekend.

Julia, the digital poet in residence at the library, will show you how to make origami birds which carry secret poetic messages.

Leave one on display in the library and take one home.

Suitable for children and adults, the free drop-in sessions are on Saturday, July 15 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.