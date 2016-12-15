Jones Homes extends shirt sponsorship of Harworth Colliery Football Club for two more years

Jones Homes has renewed its shirt sponsorship with Harworth Colliery Football Club for a further two years.

Jones Homes has been an active supporter of the club since it started its Woodland Grange development on Scrooby Road in 2013.

With teams playing on a Saturday and Sunday and junior sides playing and training during the week, Harworth Colliery FC is a well established local football club and a key part of the community in Harworth.

The partnership with Jones Homes enables the Club to purchase and maintain its kit.

Chairman at Harworth Colliery FC, Jonathan Wilson, said: “We’re delighted that Jones Homes has extended its involvement with the Club for another two years.

“The company has become a key part of our community and we’re extremely grateful for its ongoing support.

“As locals we’re all aware of the transformation that is going on around the Scrooby Road area, and many of us even have friends or relatives who have purchased a new home there.

“The support from Jones helps the Club and the local community as a whole.”