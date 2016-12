The Rattlejag Morris Dancers will be performing at the Blacksmiths Arms in Everton on Boxing Day as part of their annual Christmas tour.

After the hectic rushing about of Christmas Day, Rattlejag are offering their traditional chill out for the day after in the shape of live dancing and music alongside an ale or two.

It is also very likely that Rattlejag’s very own “mummers” will present a local plough (or folk) play too.

The group will be performing at Everton at 1pm.