To celebrate the launch of this years’ summer reading challenge at Worksop library, award-winning performance poet Joseph Coelho will be appearing at the venue this weekend.

CBeebies star Joseph will be presenting a series of hilarious poems from his books Werewolf Club Rules and Overheard in a Tower Block on Saturday, July 15 at 11am.

Tickets are £3 per child (accompanying adults free) on 01909 535353.