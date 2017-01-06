JOBS: Harworth brick factory build will create 30 jobs for area

Housebuilding giant Persimmon has revealed plans to build a brick factory in Harworth- a move which will create up to 30 jobs for the area.

Bassetlaw District Council granted planning permission for the manufacturing plant, which will eventually produce bricks as well as roof tiles and timber frames for its housebuilding business, in March last year.

The first stage of the project, a brick factory which will manufacture around 400,000 bricks per day, is expected to create up to 30 jobs as part of a long-term £10 million investment.

Work is also currently underway on a three-story building comprising office space, a training and conference centre and welfare facilities for staff.

The new factory is being built on the former Glass Bulbs Site in Harworth and will bring back into use a former redundant brownfield site.

The new plant will manufacture materials that will be used on Persimmon’s 250-home development in Harworth.

This site is in addition to the Government supported Harworth “Housing Zone” which will see around 1,500 homes constructed in the area over the coming years.

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said:“The UK’s leading house builder has started to lay the foundations for the continued growth of its four business in the Bassetlaw district.

“We welcome the creation of new jobs and back Persimmon’s commitment to significantly invest in the Harworth area.

“This is great news for Harworth and will build on the success the area has already experienced with housing zone status, along with the recent planning permission that has been granted for a large employment site.”

Jeff Fairburn, group CEO of Persimmon plc, said the factory was an exciting development for the business and a “logical next step”.

“The Harworth-based plant will manufacture up to 80 million bricks every year for our businesses across the UK as well as block paving,” Mr Fairburn added.

“It is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2017 with production ramped up from then on.

“At the moment, we estimate that between 25 and 30 new jobs will be created at the factory.”