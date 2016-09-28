Jobs created with launch of new menswear store in Worksop

A new menswear store is set to open in the Priory Shopping Centre, creating six jobs for the town.

Ministry of Design will opens its doors to the Worksop public on Saturday October, 1.

The menswear shop stocks leading designer labels such as Superdry, Jack and Jones, Nike, Lacoste, Armani, Fred Perry, Henry Lloyd, Pretty Green, Diesel, Original Penguin, Puma, and many others.

The shop has a distinctive style that is uniform across all eight of the other Midlands based stores within the chain, which are located in Mansfield, Nuneaton, Burton Upon Trent, Loughborough, Tamworth, Coalville, Chesterfield and Swadlincote.

David Aunins, centre manager of the Priory Shopping Centre, said: “Ministry of Design is a fantastic addition to the Priory and our shoppers will most definitely be spoilt for choice.

“It’s great that our centre was chosen for the continued expansion of the midlands-based chain.

“It will bring something different to the centre to offer more clothing for men and will hopefully attract customers from further afield who are seeking these brands.

“We wish them the very best and are confident the store will be a great success.”

Ministry of Design will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5.30pm.