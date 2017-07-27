Jail for Sutton woman who smashed phone box and estate agent windows

A Sutton woman who kicked a telephone box window in and then used a brick to smash an estate agent’s window has been jailed, a court ruled.

Joanne Taylor was on police bail for an earlier offence when she damaged the windows of Frank Innes, on Low Street, at 1am, on July 18, and she was taken to hospital with an injured hand.

A week earlier, on July 11, at 11.30pm, police were called to Outram Street, after receiving reports of two women causing trouble.

“She was swearing and heavily intoxicated and refused to leave the area,” said prosecutor Lee Shepherd.

“She continued to swear at the officers and they had no choice but to arrest her.”

Taylor, 28, of Stamper Crescent, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and two counts of criminal damage, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was given a six week sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stealing alcohol in October, 2016. She breached the terms of the sentence in April, when she was convicted of another drunk and disorderly charge, and the sentence was extended by three months.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Taylor had consumed a “large quantity” of alcohol when she smashed the windows, after someone had suggested she do it.

She said Taylor didn’t have “a particularly good upbringing”, and had been “in and out of care homes”, which resulted in “severe drug use” and a number of offences.

“She has stopped using drugs, but started drinking alcohol very heavily,” Ms Pursglove added.

At the time of the offences she had been homeless, following the breakdown of a relationship, and “drinking more than she ordinarily would.”

Magistrates jailed Taylor for six weeks. No compensation or costs were awarded because of the custodial sentence, but she was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.