Jack raises £662 for Bassetlaw Mind with charity skydive

A Worksop man took to the skies to raise £662 for Bassetlaw Mind.

Jack Mckinnel was inspired to take on a skydive for the charity after admiring the work staff do to help people in the district who suffer from a wide range of mental illnesses.

Jack said: “They do excellent work within the community, as well as having an amazing team who are very supportive.

“WHSmiths, where I work part time, has also had an influence on me choosing this charity as for their 225th year celebration the business is raising money for a variety of charities, including Bassetlaw Mind.”

Jack is pictured presenting Bassetlaw Mind’s chief executive, Nic Roberts, with a cheque for £622.