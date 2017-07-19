Jack is taking a dive for Bassetlaw Mind

A Worksop teen is hoping to raise as much money as possible for a mental health charity by doing a skydive.

Jack McKinnell, 18, was given a skydive experience on his 18th birthday as a gift so he decided to do it raise money for Bassetlaw Mind at the same time and help raise awareness for the charity.

Jack said: “Bassetlaw Mind is my local Mind charity which helps people who suffer from a variety of mental health issues including anxiety and depression.

“I am raising money for my local Mind, despite them being a national charity, as they have helped people I know who have struggled with common mental health issues such as anxiety and they do excellent work within the community, as well as having an amazing team who are very supportive.

“WHSmiths, where I work part time, has also had an influence on me choosing this charity because for its 225th year celebration they are raising money for a variety of charities including Mind.

“All donations will go towards the charity and thank you for your support.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bassetlawmind-skydive.