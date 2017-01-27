It’s pink, it’s muddy, it’s fun! Women urged to sign up for Race For Life at Clumber Park

Women in Worksop are being urged to be braver, stronger and pinker by signing up for this year’s Cancer Research UK Race For Life at Clumber Park.

The charity is looking for women of all ages, shapes and sizes to take part in the fun, non-competitive event this summer, which is expected to raise thousands of pounds to help find new ways of treating cancer.

They might even be tempted by the Pretty Muddy race, which is a jog or walk around a muddy obstacle course. Dressed in pink, women can climb over, crawl under or even charge through a series of obstacles, which include tunnels, tyres, a mud slide and an A-frame.

More orthodox races will include a 5k, 10k and a half-marathon, which returns after being held at Clumber Park for the first time last year.

“By taking part in Race For Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer,” said the event’s manager, Katie Mathers.

“Signing up and getting sponsorship is real motivation for them to pull on their leggings, limber up and banish the winter blues. It’s a great way for women to set themselves an exciting challenge.

“Every day in the East Midlands, 70 people are diagnosed with cancer. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks. Whether they do a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint, a leisurely half-marathon or a mud-splattered race around an obstacle course, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. We urge them to sign up now and show their support.”

The Pretty Muddy event takes place on Saturday, July 1, while the 5k, 10k and half-marathon are scheduled for Sunday, July 2. To register, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 1230770.

CANCER Research UK’s lifesaving work relies on the public’s support for events such as Race For Life at Clumber Park, which is organised in partnership with Tesco.

Thanks to that support, the charity was able to spend more than £2 million last year in the East Midlands, helping doctors, nurses and scientists to advance research that enabled more people to defy cancer.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with a form of cancer at some stage in their lives. But survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s, thanks largely to Cancer Research UK.

Race For Life started as one event at Battersea Park, London in 1994. But it has become so popular that it is now the largest women-only fundraising activity in the UK, with more than 350 events from May to October.