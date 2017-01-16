It happened on this day

On this day - it happened on January 17

27BC – Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus is granted the title Augustus by the Roman Senate, marking the beginning of the Roman Empire.

1900 – Edith Frank, the German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank is born. She died from starvation at the Auschwitz concentration camp in January 1945, aged 44;

1902 – Olympic champion athlete Eric Liddell, whose story featured in the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, is born. He died in a Japanesen internment camp in February 1945, aged 43;

1909 – Ernest Shackleton’s expedition finds the magnetic South Pole;

1919 – The US ratifies the 18th Amendment to the US Constitution, authorising Prohibition;

1945 – Adolf Hitler moves into his underground bunker;

1957 – The famous Cavern Club opened in Liverpool;

1977 – David Soul, star of hit TV show Starsky & Hutch, went to number one in the UK singles chart with Don’t Give Up on Us.

1980 – Sir Paul McCartney was jailed for nine days in Japan for marijuana possession;

1981 – James Bond star Bernard Lee, who starred as M in the first 11 films, died, aged 73;

1982 – Bucks Fixx were at number one with Land of Make Believe;

1988 – Former Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle scored her first solo number one with Heaven is a Place on Earth;

1991 – Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War;

2001 – Journalist Auberon Waugh died, aged 61;

2004 – Michael Jackson appeared in court to deny seven charges of child molestation;

2010 – Glen Bell, founder of the Taco Bell chain of restaurants, died, aged 86.

Happy birthday

Snooker player Cliff Thorburn, aged 69;

Football manager Martin Jol, 61;

Singer Sade, 58;

World Cup-winning England rugby star Neil Back, 48;

The Ordinary Boys singer Preston, 35;

Mansfield Paralympic swimming star Charlotte Henshaw, 30;

Nottingham Forest footballer Nicklas Bendtner, 29.

It also happened in January – from ourmansfieldandarea.org.uk

1858 – The first issue of a local weekly newspaper, the “Mansfield Reporter & Sutton Times”, appeared;

1971 – Bath House and the row of houses behind it at the junction of Leeming Street and Bath Lane were demolished to make way for the first stage of the Inner Ring Road;

1973 – The Empire Cinema, at the junction of Stockwell Gate and Rosemary Street, was demolished;

1981 – A new ambulance station was opened next to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton Road;

1983 – The Co-op Dairy, Southwell Road West, was demolished;

1984 – The Old Eclipse public house, Westgate, was sold;

1989 – Construction work was begun on a retail and food park on Nottingham Road;

1992 – Carr Bank Manor was bought by a leisure company, Worldwide Snooker, and renamed Manor Hotel;

1993 – Crowther House, a 12 flat housing development for schizophrenics was opened on the Oak Tree Lane estate;

1994 – The Stagand Pheasant public house was acquired by the Pubmaster chain as its 31st Tap & Spile traditional ale house;

1998 – Work began on the Clumber Street redevelopment with the demolishing of empty shops.