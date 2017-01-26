Investigations continue after armed robbery at Whitwell store

Investigations are continuing after two men robbed a supermarket in Whitwell yesterday.

The men, believed to be holding pellet guns, went into the Co-op on Spring Street at about 7.10am and demanded cash from the till.

They threatened staff before fleeing with a small amount of cash.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said this morning: "Investigations are continuing after this incident.

"Did you see two men acting suspiciously in Whitwell on Wednesday morning? Did you see them leave the shop?

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting incident 126 of January 25.

"You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

RELATED STORY:

VIDEO: Village supermarket cordoned off after 'armed robbery'