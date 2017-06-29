Inspire to get new Arts Council funds

Arts Council England has unveiled its investment plans for the next four years in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The scheme will provide more than £23 million over four years shared among 15 organisations.

One of the new entrants to the portfolio will be Inspire, which is commissioned by Nottinghamshire County Council to deliver library and cultural services in the local area.

They will create a programme for families with children under five and disabled young people including theatre, visual arts and music in libraries.

Music workshops will be hosted in libraries and artists in residence will work with schools and families with young children.

The other new additions to the portfolio are Backlit, an artist-led gallery, The National Justice Museum, Nottingham City Museum and Galleries, Primary, an artist-led project, , The National Holocaust Centre and Museum and dance company the Tom Dale Company.

In addition, City Arts, Dance 4 and New Art Exchange will also see their funding increased.

Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England said: “We’re delighted to unveil our ambitious new portfolio reaching more people in more places across the midlands than ever before.

“The Arts Council is investing more money than ever before outside London.

“The midlands already boasts a vibrant cultural scene with an international reputation for excellence and we look forward to seeing more great art and culture being enjoyed by more audiences in more places.”