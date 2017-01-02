“Inspirational” Worksop slimmers meet TV presenter Stephen Mulhern

A determined group of Slimming World consultants from Worksop have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenterand magician Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Worksop, was delighted to get a chance to meet the Catchphrase presenter when he hosted the annual Slimming World Awards.

Stephen co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Danielle Burridge said meeting Stephen was a “wonderful way to get ready for another successful year”.

She added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“They have lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people in Worksop to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen, who also presents Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was “thrilled” to meet the Slimming World Consultants at the event, held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were inspirational.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being – doing things they previously thought they couldn’t.”