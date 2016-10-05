Inspirational boys to walk 34 miles in memory of precious Natalya

Three friends of a schoolgirl who died following a severe asthma attack are set to embark on a major charity challenge in her memory.

Over four days this month, George Edwards, Ben Graham and Hugh Zwolinski will walk 34 miles from St Peter and St Paul School in Chesterfield to the top of Kinder Scout in Edale.

Natalya with her little sister. Picture submitted.

The inspirational 12 year olds will be remembering their treasured friend Natalya Kumar-Lee, who unexpectedly lost her life just days before her 12th birthday last October, as well as raising money for Asthma UK and the Children’s Bereavement Centre.

Natalya’s father Kumar Muthukumarappan, who works at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “The three boys were so sad about what happened to Natalya and this is their way of remembering her and raising money for very worthwhile charities.

“I think they are brilliant and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Mr Muthukumarappan added: “Natalya is very sadly missed by so many people.

“She was a lovely little girl who was a talented dancer, singer and musician.

“She achieved so much in her short life.

“Everyone was very proud of her and loved her.”

Natalya had been head girl at St Peter and St Paul School and had many circles of friends both in Chesterfield and nearer to her home in Worksop.

Katherine Edwards, George’s mother, added: “Natalya was a bright, funny and articulate young lady.

“She was an amazing person who’s beautiful smile cannot be forgotten.

“There is no doubt that she influenced many lives and that her influence will last many more lifetimes.”

The boys will set off on Natalya’s Walk on October 26.

To donate, visit HERE

Asthma UK aims to stop asthma attacks and cure asthma. The Children’s Bereavement Centre is a small charity in Newark which has helped Natalya’s sister and family since her death.