“Incredible” Worksop Library praised by deputy Labour leader Tom Watson

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson got a first-hand look at the “incredible” work that has been done to protect and enhance Worksop Library when he visited the facility this week.

The MP, who is the party’s shadow secretary of state for culture, was given a tour of the library by Nottinghamshire County Council leader Alan Rhodes along with representatives from cultural organisation Inspire.

Deputy Labour Party leader Tom Watson MP visits Worksop Library, pictured with Coun Glynn Gilfoyle, Coun Alan Rhodes and Coun Sybil Fielding

Tom said he was impressed by the measures taken by Nottinghamshire County Council to ensure the facility has a bright future in the wake of cuts to library services nationally.

He said: “This is a fantastic example of Labour in local government power protecting libraries, fighting against austerity and ensuring the community have access to the services that they need.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of libraries closing up and down the country.

“But Worksop Library is a thriving communal hub that has not only been protected but also enhanced.

“Gone are the days when you’d walk into a library and people would hiss at you to ‘ssh’.

“In an incredible effort from Nottinghamshire County Council, who have rose up against a tide of austerity and cuts, Worksop has a library it can be truly proud of.”

Coun Alan Rhodes said: “I would go as far as to say Worksop boasts one of the best libraries in the country.

“As you’ll see if you visit the facility, it’s used by all sorts of residents such as young families, pensioners and jobseekers.

“Many children use the library and what’s great is they will probably now be library users for the rest of their lives.

“We have been able to hold corporate events and music concerts here, and have a fantastic registry office for couples looking to tie the knot.

“Thanks to the launch of our cultural organisation, Inspire, the Council have been able to apply for additional funding that will give the library a more sustainable future.”

Worksop Library is based on Memorial Avenue. It was previously based at what is now the Aurora Centre before the new £8.4m site was opened in 2010.

For up to date information on upcoming events and service available visit http://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/culture-leisure/libraries/find-a-library/worksop-library.