Image released after purse is stolen from a pet shop in Chesterfield

Police have released a picture of a woman they would like to trace after a purse was stolen from a pet shop in Chesterfield.

At around 5pm on Saturday, June 10, just as the Falcon Yard store was closing, two men and two women went in and looked around.

After they left, one of the staff members realised her handbag had been moved and her purse, containing cash and cards, had been stolen.

A card from the purse was used in another Chesterfield store shortly after they left the shop.

Do you recognise the woman in the photo?

If so, or if you have any information which could help, call PC Ria Featherstone on 101, quoting reference 17*246829.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.