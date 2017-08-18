Ice hockey player makes Army history

A volunteer from Retford is believed to have made regimental history by becoming the first member of the Army Cadet Force (ACF) to be selected to play ice hockey alongside full-time soldiers.

Mitch Gee, who is a sergeant instructor with the Nottinghamshire ACF, has linked up with the Army All Stars team, which is made up of players who do not have an established ice hockey team to play for.

Other military personnel, such as those in the Infantry, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and the Royal Logistics Corps, all have their own teams.

“It feels like a huge achievement to be eligible to represent the ACF in the Army Ice Hockey Championships,” said Mitch, who is 34.

“To play with and against some of the best players in my 20-plus years on the ice is arguably one of the greatest achievements in my life.”

A fine ice hockey player, Mitch joined the All Stars in June and has gone to play in the Tri Service Championships, alongside corps and station teams from the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

IN his civilian life, Mitch Gee is the branch manager of a plumbing and heating merchant. But in his spare time, he wears the cap badge of the Mercian Regiment and parades with the Retford detachment of the Army Cadet Force, teaching cadets a variety of skills, from map-reading to first aid.

He loves it, and the opportunity to play sport, such as ice hockey, within the Army is the icing on the cake for him. “It’s such a boost,” he said. “If anybody else is offered the same chance, they should grab it with both hands.”