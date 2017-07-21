‘I’ve never been so scared’- Worksop holidaymaker tells of terror during Turkey earthquake

A Worksop holidaymaker caught up in a powerful earthquake in Turkey has spoken out about her family’s “terrifying” ordeal.

Robyn Wilson said she had “never been so scared” after the 6.7 mangnitude earthquake, which killed two people and injured 120, struck Icmeler in the early hours of this morning.

Shocked holidaymakers gather outside Gondol Apartments after the earthquake.

She was forced to flee Gondol holiday apartments with her husband, Adam, and four-year-old son, Harry at around 1.30am.

“The bed began jolting away from the wall and everything was shaking- I grabbed Harry and bolted downstairs with him in my arms,” said Robyn, a photographer.

“The worst thing was the noise. It was a loud, grinding sound, like literally nothing I have ever heard.

“We finally got outside and everything was swaying. It was like being on a fairground ride.”

The Wilson family and other holidaymakers had to camp outside on sun loungers and chairs, as nobody was allowed back inside the building.

“We saw a lot of locals leaving their homes with pillows and blankets, and sleeping in their cars,” said Robyn.

“Everyone was too scared to go back inside,” said Robyn, who is due to return to Worksop on Monday.

Describing the scene in Turkey now, she added: “Usually you’d go out and there’d be music playing in the bars and restuarants. But it’s just dead, eerily quiet.

“We’ve been getting a few aftershocks, and we don’t know if there will be another earthquake. Any noise is making me jump.”

The Turkish city of Bodrum and the Greek island of Kos are said to be the worst hit areas.