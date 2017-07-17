Huthwaite man rowed with cops after lorry crash

A Huthwaite man refused to take a breathalyser test and argued with police officers after he crashed into a lorry in Sutton, a court heard.

Jack Askew was driving at speed along Lammas Road when his mini Cooper clipped the front bumper of a Jaguar and spun out of control, colliding with the lorry, just before 10am, on June 30.

He was unconscious when police arrived, but began acting aggressively when he came to, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“He was taken to hospital and checked out. He was being obstructive and abusive. In interview he replied “no comment”.”

Askew, 22, formerly of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, but now of no fixed abode, admitted failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The bench heard he was last before the court in June 2016 for criminal damage, for which he received a six month community order.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: “His memory of the incident is that the vehicle pulled out. He estimates he was travelling at about 35mph.

“He doesn’t dispute being aggressive. He attributes this to the shock of the accident and his own mental health. He has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.”

Probation officer Greta Percival said Askew admitted smoking cannabis the day before the incident and he struggled with anger management issues. He was given a 12 month community order with ten days of a rehabilitation activity. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Askew was banned from driving for 18 months.