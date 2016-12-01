Huge new development planned for former colliery site

A developer wants to build 450 new homes on the site of a former colliery that has been left empty for 30 years.

The plan - from developer Welbeck Estates - would see the former Whitwell Colliery site near Bolsover become a mixed use development featuring homes, businesses and green space.

Proposed development on the former Whitwell Colliery.

It is currently working with Nottingham based agency, the Planning and Design Group, to plan the reclamation of the site prior to a formal application being submitted.

A spokesman for the agents said: “The key thing when it comes to this site is regeneration.

“The former Whitwell Colliery site is seen by many in the local community as an eyesore and there has been desire for some time to see something happen with it.

“As well as the houses and businesses, the site will be fully landscaped and will provide a substantial amount of green space so we see it as a real positive for the entire area.”

Whitwell colliery development site.

Access to the site is proposed from both Station Road and Southfield Lane, with improvements planned to the highway network.

The developers are keen to point out that the site is already a ‘preferred option’ for the emerging Bolsover local plan and that a ‘robust’ assessment of any contamination issues would be made as required by law.

Prior to submitting both an environmental assessment to Derbyshire County Council and an outline planning application to Bolsover District Council, two exhibitions will be held to introduce the scheme and seek feedback from the community.

These will take place at Whitwell Primary School on Monday December 5 between 4.30pm and 8pm and Hodthorpe Social Club on Wednesday December 7 between 3pm and 7pm.

A series of presentation boards will be available for information, showing the layout and key features, with comments forms available to provide feedback.

Representatives from the agents will also be available to assist with any questions.

Alternatively, the proposals will be available to view and comment online from Monday December 5 at www.planningconsultationonline.co.uk.