Hucknall man caught drink driving on anniversary of friend’s death

A Hucknall man was caught drink driving after visiting the grave of a friend on the first anniversary of his death, a court heard.

William Gilbert’s silver Audi was stopped by police outside his home on Avocet Close, after he was spotted leaving the Badger Box pub, in Annesley, on December 12, 2016.

A test revealed he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield magistrates heard the 30-year-old had a previous conviction for drink driving from February 2013, when he was banned for 12 months.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the tree surgeon had quit his job ahead of the inevitable disqualification.

Gilbert had been hoping to start a landscaping business with his friend, who died on December 12, 2015, the court heard.

“He has been suffering signs of depression,” said Mr Hogarth.

“He went to his friend’s graveside and had a drink with his friend’s family.

“He didn’t feel particularly great about going, but he went.

“His feelings overpowered his capacity to tell how the alcohol affected him.”

Gilbert was banned for 40 months, but offered a drink drive rehabilitation course because the date of his second offence fell just outside the ten-year limit.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge at the court on Wednesday.