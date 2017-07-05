Hospital changes announced for emergency child surgery

Regional NHS bosses have announced plans to focus some out-of-hours emergency operation services for children in three specialist hospitals.

Changes to the way surgery and anaesthesia services are provided in South and Mid Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire were decided at a meeting on Wednesday, June 28.

It means one or two children per week needing an emergency operation for certain conditions, at night or at a weekend, will no longer be treated in Barnsley, Chesterfield and Rotherham.

They will instead go to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Sheffield Children’s Hospital or Pinderfield’s General Hospital.

The decision was taken by the Working Together Partnership of clinical commissioners and hospital trusts, following a 19-week consultation.

Spokesman Des Breen said: “The relatively small number of out of hours emergency operations means some staff don’t operate on as many childrens as others and some services don’t meet the standards we all expect to provide.

“Nationally, we don’t have enough expert staff to provide care in all hospitals, all of the time and patients in some areas are having better experiences than others.”

He added: “We also know that we need to change how we work now so that we don’t face more problems in the future.

“We’ve listened to the consultation feedback and worked with expert clinicians to identify those children who really will need an operation straight away, with no child receiving anything but the best, high quality care or being transferred unnecessarily.”

By introducing a ‘managed clinical network’ staff will work across organisations with specially trained ambulance crews taking a child to the best place for them.

For more detail on the changes and their impact, see www.smybndccgsnhs.uk.