Hospice will be talking about ‘the elephant in the room’

Eight hospices from across the East Midlands, including St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire, have joined forces to create a hard-hitting animation entitled ‘The Elephant in the Room’ addressing head-on the subject of dying and aimed at raising awareness of hospice care within local communities.

The 90 second animation features a character who is told he is dying and his fears and worries become his own ‘Elephant in the Room’.

The character and his elephant follow a journey through difficulties and challenges to then understand and receive hospice care and support.

Chris Wheway, chief executive of St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “It’s hard to imagine the complex emotions that a person experiences when they find out they are terminally ill.

“It can be hard to hear and even harder to talk about and can quickly become ‘the elephant in the room’.

“Together with hospice support those affected by a life-limiting illness can live their life as fully as they were able for however many days, weeks or months they have left.”

The hospices involved care for more than 13,000 people. The Elephant in the Room animation can be viewed at www.mylocalhospice.co.uk.