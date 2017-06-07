HOPE thanks volunteers for their support

Worksop charity HOPE has joined charities across the UK in thanking their volunteers as part of volunteer’s week.

Alan Diggles, HOPE chief executive, said: “HOPE Community Services would like to say a massive thank you to all of its amazing volunteers.

“Without their dedication and enthusiasm, HOPE wouldn’t be able to deliver the support services that it does.

If you would like to donate your time to HOPE, you can contact Joanne Linley for application pack on 01909 531294 (ext 20) or info@hopeservices.org.uk