Homeless man stole deoderant to sell for food in Worksop

A homeless Worksop man stole deoderant from Asda to sell in order to buy food, a court has heard.

Jonathan McGrath, 28, of Garbsen Court, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he took 12 cans of Lynx deoderant, worth £30, on June 26, from the store on the Victoria Retail Park.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge for shoplifting in July last year.

McGrath, who was unrepresented, said he broke his neck in 2015, and was homeless at the time of the thefts.

He said he was now on methadone, had started working with the drug and alcohol services, and was living back with his parents.

He was fined £80 for the thefts and £40 for breaching the conditional discharge.

He must also pay compensation of £30 and costs of £85.