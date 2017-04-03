Historic Chesterfield canal comes to life during Open Day

Chesterfield Canal was alive with activity at the weekend as visitors got the chance to see the historic waterway from a different viewpoint during a special open day.

The event, organised by Worksop and Retford Boat Club and the Chesterfield Canal Trust, featured running cruises, displays, craft stalls and guided talks from experts and historians.

Retford & Worksop Boat Club hold an open day on Chesterfield Canal. Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

The club’s tripboat, Seth Ellis, ran throughout the day and visitors also got the chance to look around the club’s oldest narrowboat, Python, which is currently undergoing a restoration.

Visitors learnt the history behind the canal from canal expert John Lower and author Christine Richardson, who wrote a leading biography of canal’s designer, James Brindley.

For more information and details on upcoming events visit: www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/

CAPTIONS:

ngas chesterfield canal 02: The club’s tripboat, Seth Ellis, gave running cruises throughout the day.

ngas chesterfield canal 03: Demonstrations and displays were available for visitors to peruse.

ngas chesterfield canal 06: George Findley, from, Misson, Bawtry demonstrates how to make fenders for the narrowboats.

ngas chesterfield canal 07: Carol Findley with her crafted goods.

ngas chesterfield canal 08: Demonstrations and displays were available for visitors to peruse.

ngas chesterfield canal 10: Trips on a narrowboat were available for the public.