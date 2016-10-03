Historic Charter Day is re-enacted to celebrate anniversary

The historic day Worksop was granted a Town Charter was brought back to life in a grand re-enactment celebration.

Saturday, October 1, marked the day thousands of Worksop residents lined the streets as the Charter was brought to the town by train from London by Malcolm Macdonald, the MP at the time, in 1931.

About 7,500 children in the town were given treats such as a Charter Tea and a Charter Beaker in celebration of the event, which saw Worksop established as an independent borough, giving it increased powers of government following several years of campaigning and an application to King George V.

Now, 85 years later, the town’s Charter trustees and Worksop Business Forum joined forces to help Worksop re-live the momentous occasion.

The Priory Church bells rang out as they did almost a century ago, as the Charter Trustees travel from Worksop railway station to the town centre.

Gwynneth Jones, the town’s Charter Mayor, gave a speech and visitors were able to view items and history displays in the Town Hall’s Ceres Suite – many of which have been donated by residents.

There was also entertainment galore in Civic Square, which was transformed into a fairground, with stalls, a choir and band.

Philip Jackson, Worksop Business Forum chairman, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day.

“We were able to re-enact everything that happened in 1931. The marching band were fantastic.

“I’m hoping now that we will be celebrating Charter Day for years to come.”