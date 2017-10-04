Highest award possible for Worksop warehousing firm

A warehousing, distribution and logistics company, based in Worksop, has achieved the highest accolade possible from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Carlton Forest Warehousing, a division of the Carlton Forest Group, has been accredited AA status, meaning it has achieved success in all areas of its operations.

“This is a fantastic achievement, and we are immensely proud,” said Graham White, operations manager of the firm. “It is the result of dedication and determination.

“This has been a true team effort. Everyone has been committed to maintaining the highest standards. We educate and empower our staff in the roles they do, and this has certainly paid dividends.”

The highly-regarded AA status was developed by industry experts to ensure top quality for all aspects of the storage and distribution of food and non-food products.

“It shows the professionalism of our operations and enables customers to evaluate us against a uniform, recognised standard,” added Mr White.

“It also shows our commitment to customers, through the service levels we offer, and highlights the ethics of the business, which are instrumental in our recent growth and will play a significant part in our exciting plans for 2018.”

CARLTON Forest was assessed in several areas before it was granted AA status. These included food, packaging and packing materials, consumer products and internal policies and procedures.

Since the accreditation was awarded, the company has diversified into new markets, particularly in the food and drink sector, and has clinched new contracts. Operations manager Graham White said: “Over the coming months, we will strive to maintain the rating and have plans in place to ensure we remain one of the leading independent warehousing, packing and distribution centres in the north of England and Midlands.”